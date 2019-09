A 63-year-old man from Harbour Round has died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident at the government wharf in Ming’s Bight.

Baie Verte RCMP, along with Emergency Medical Services and the Baie Verte and Ming’s Bight Fire Departments, responded to a report of an accident at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The injured man died at the scene.

Occupational Health and Safety are engaged. The investigation is ongoing.