A 62-year-old man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision on Monday, near Fortune.

Burin Peninsula RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle ATV collision in a remote area along an ATV trail between Fortune and Lamaline around 1:30 p.m. The collision was discovered and reported by a passerby.

The driver of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police are unable to determine if the helmet found at the scene was worn during the time of the collision. The investigation is continuing.