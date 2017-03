During the supper hour on Saturday, Corner Brook RNC responded to a disturbance call at a lounge in the Broadway area. Shortly before 6:30 a customer had threatened waitressing staff with a knife after they refused to further serve the suspect alcohol.  The man who was cut off is known to staff as a regular patron of the bar. The 61-year-old male was arrested and charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon. He has since been held to appear in court.