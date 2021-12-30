A 61-year-old Channel-Port aux Basques man has died after the Side by Side UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) he was operating crashed on the T’Railway in the area of Red Rocks.

The RCMP received the report just before 6:30 p.m. The UTV had a driver and one passenger on board. Police, the local fire department and ambulance service all responded. The driver of the UTV, who was wearing neither a seatbelt nor a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.