A 60-year-old man is dead after a boating collision that happened between August 24-25 on the ocean near a cabin area, approximately 10 kilometres outside of St. Albans.

Harbour Breton RCMP were notified around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday of an abandoned boat with significant damage that was partially submerged along the shoreline. The operator of the vessel has not been seen since the day before and was not in or around the boat.

While police were contacting the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and arranging for search and rescue, the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was located by local searchers a distance away from the vessel. He was deceased.

Police suspect the boat collided with some rocks in the water which caused a significant impact and extensive damage to the vessel. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged and the investigation is continuing.