One man is in custody after an incident downtown led to charges of Assaulting a Police Officer, among others. Around 2:30pm on Monday, RNC Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man blocking traffic in downtown St. John’s. As a result, a 60-year old man has been charged with Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Breach of Undertaking. He is being held to appear in court today.

