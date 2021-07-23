A 58-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Route 363 near the community of Boxey.

Harbour Breton RCMP were called at about 8:40 p.m. They found a heavily damaged vehicle off the road. The investigation determined that the vehicle had struck a rock wall after leaving the road. The lone occupant, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services Central attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.