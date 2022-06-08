Police are investigating a fatal collision on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South Tuesday afternoon.

The RNC responded to a motor-vehicle collision shortly after 2 p.m. It happened between Fowler’s Road and Minerals Road, and involved a westbound semi-trailer truck and an eastbound sedan. A third vehicle sustained damage as a result of the collision.

The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old man from St. John’s, died at the scene. There were no other people in that vehicle. The operator of the semi-trailer truck was treated at a hospital and released.

This investigation is ongoing with the RNC Accident Investigation Division, and officers are seeking any witnesses, or anyone with video footage in the area of the collision around the time of the event.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.