St. John’s City Council approved the rental of 56 parking meters in the downtown area from Wednesday Oct. 10, to Friday Oct. 12.

The request comes from the producers of a local film called Rex, and was approved during Tuesday nights council meeting.

Coun. Hope Jamieson was reluctantly in favor of the request, saying there was a couple of aspects she didn’t love about it.

“One thing is the short timeline that council was given to consider it,” she said. “It is quite a lot of parking during peak business hours, which is money to downtown businesses.”

Jamieson stressed that Atlantic Place will still have available parking.

Mayor Danny Breen said it was a tough choice, knowing there will be some negative impact around the lack of parking.

“However, it is important that we support the film industry,” said Breen. “By making the work that they do happen.”

Areas where meters will be bagged:

On both sides of Water Street from Ayres Cove to Clifts-Baird’s Cove, Oct. 10 to 11.

On Clift’s-Baird’s Cove, Oct. 10 to 12.

On Duckworth Street from Church Hill and McBrides Hill, Oct. 10 to 12.

Alternate parking spaces are available at two parking garages at 351 Water Street and 330 Duckworth Street.