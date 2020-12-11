Bay Roberts RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Highway that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man Thursday night.

Police were called to the collision which occurred between the exits of Spaniards Bay and Bay Roberts around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a car on its roof in the ditch. The man, who was ejected during the collision, was located a distance away from the vehicle and was deceased.

The highway was impassable for a number of hours as police conducted an investigation. A collision analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.