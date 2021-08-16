Springdale RCMP are investigating a moose vehicle collision that occurred on Harry’s Harbour Road on Friday that claimed the life of the driver, a 54-year-old Jackson’s Cove man. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police were sent to the collision of a pick-up truck and a moose around 6 p.m. King’s Point Fire Department and Springdale Ambulance were on scene when police arrived. A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services also attended the scene.

The investigation is continuing.