The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Route 490 near Barachois Brook Thursday night is dead. The RCMP received a call reporting the single-vehicle crash just before midnight.

Police responded, along with the Stephenville Crossing and St. George’s Fire Departments, Russell’s Ambulance Service and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. A 53-year-old Stephenville Crossing man was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Health Science Centre in St John’s.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged. The investigation is continuing and will examine the role alcohol may have played in the crash.