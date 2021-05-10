Lewisporte RCMP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Glenwood on Friday.

Police were contacted at approximately 2:20 p.m. Officers located a pickup truck and a van, both off the road with severe damage. The occupant of the van, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The occupant of the pickup truck had no apparent injuries. The initial investigation suggests the truck crossed over the centre line into the oncoming path of the van.

The TCH was impassable for a short amount of time and was then reduced to one lane while a collision reconstructionist conducted an investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.