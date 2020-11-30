The RNC is investigating a fatal motor-vehicle collision on Pitts Memorial Drive.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Pitts Memorial Drive. On arrival, they found the vehicle in the area of an off ramp at the Commonwealth Avenue Exit.

A 49-yearold woman from St. John’s succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, and the RNC Accident Investigators are asking that witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage in the area of Pitts Memorial Drive at the Commonwealth Avenue Exit around the time of the collision to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.