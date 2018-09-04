Police are investigating after shots were fired at a cabin in the Hatchet Cove-Hillview area on Sunday.

Several RCMP officers responded and a 49-year-old man from Hatchet Cove was arrested without incident. A shotgun and rifle were seized by the police. There were no injuries.

The man was held after a short court appearance on Monday and was scheduled for a bail hearing in Clarenville on Tuesday. Several charges are pending, including discharge of a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unsafe storage of firearms.

The investigation is continuing.