Last month’s windstorm has resulted in almost $45 million in insurance claims, the Insurance Bureau of Canada reported Wednesday.

A low pressure system on March 11 brought fierce winds to eastern Newfoundland, with gusts of more than 180 kilometres an hour causing severe property damage. Dozens of traffic lights in St. John’s were destroyed.

“Windstorms can be a devastating force of nature,” said Amanda Dean, vice-president of IBC. “It is important that consumers take precautions and secure their property in an effort to minimize potential damage. Consumers should also understand their insurance policies and know what’s covered before storms like these, or other catastrophes strike.”

The hurricane-force winds caused damage to residential and commercial buildings, vehicles and power lines. More than 70,000 customers lost power during the storm.