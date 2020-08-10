A 44-year-old man is dead after a motor-vehicle collision on the Team Gushue Highway Sunday.

Police say at approximately 7:35 p.m. members of RNC Operational Patrol Services Division (OPS) responded to a single-vehicle accident. On arrival, officers located the vehicle, which had overturned near the Brier Avenue exit.

The driver and lone occupant, a 44-year-old man from Torbay, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, and the RNC accident Investigators are asking that witness, or anyone with dash camera footage in the area of Team Gushue Highway at the time of the collision contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.