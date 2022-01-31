A 43-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash that occurred on a trail outside of Hughes Brook on Saturday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Corner Brook RCMP received the report of the crash that occurred on Cloudy Pond Road. A man was found underneath his damaged snowmobile. He was wearing a helmet, but was unresponsive. He was transported from the scene of the crash to paramedics, who were waiting in Hughes Brook, and was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and investigation is continuing.