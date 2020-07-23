A 43-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision late last night on a dangerous stretch of highway.

Dozens of rescue vehicles responded to peacekeepers way, just east of the Foxtrap access road shortly after 11 o’clock last Wednesday night.

Rescue personnel had to use the jaws of life to free a woman who was trapped inside for more than 30 minutes, she suffered injuries described as non-life threatening.

The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.