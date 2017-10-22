A 43 year-old male was arrested after multiple collisions in Mount Pearl on Friday evening. The suspect first fled after he drove over a residential lawn and struck a tree. During his getaway, the same man collided with a taxi a short distance from the scene. Police proceeded to chase the man on foot until he was apprehended. Several witness tips from the community helped to close in on the suspect. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, failing the breathalyzer, assault, uttering threats and dangerous driving. In addition, he was charged with operating without insurance, failure to transfer ownership, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. The accused also owed over $2800 in fines. He was held to appear in court today.

