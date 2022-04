A 42-year-old man is dead after crashing his snowmobile just before midnight Saturday.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a report of a snowmobile crash on the ice near the mouth of Goose River. Police the snowmobile had struck a piece of driftwood that was partially covered by snow. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the machine and died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation is continuing.