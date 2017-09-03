He’s known as the teddy bear man. Terry Reilly has entertained children with his annual Teddy Bear Picnic for four decades. But Sunday’s 40th picnic may also be Reilly’s last. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
