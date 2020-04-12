It was 40 years ago today that Terry Fox started the Marathon of Hope, dipping his foot into the Atlantic Ocean in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

His goal was to run across Canada and to raise $1 million dollars for cancer research – and to do it all with just one strong leg.

In a press release the Terry Fox Foundation says:

“40 years ago, Terry asked us all to come together as a nation, to inspire each other for a greater good. Today, while we cannot come together physically for now, we can continue his example of thinking of others. In these trying times thank you for taking care of your families, yourself and each other.”