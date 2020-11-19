RCMP in Stephenville have arrested 40-year-old James Malcolm Stagg and charged him with a number of violent crimes.

At about 2 a.m. Nov. 18., police received a report of a home invasion in an apartment located on Oregon Drive. Stagg reportedly forced entry into the residence, assaulted and threatened a man inside the home and robbed him of personal property at knifepoint. The man left the apartment to obtain help and during this time another individual inside the residence was sexually assaulted. Officers attended the home but Stagg fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police Dog Services West attended and searched the area but Stagg was not located. Police continued to search for Stagg throughout the night.

At approximately 11 a.m., Stagg was located by police at a separate apartment complex on Oregon Drive in Stephenville and barricaded himself inside the home with a woman and refused to exit. While police were attempting to negotiate with him, Stagg assaulted the woman inside the home. Officers forced entry into the apartment and intervened. Stagg, who resisted arrest and entered into a physical altercation with the officers, was tasered and taken into custody without further incident. Police learned that another man, who was at this apartment prior to police arrival, was threatened, assaulted and robbed by Stagg.

Stagg appeared in court Thursday and was charged with the following offences:

Break and enter

Two counts of robbery

Two counts of uttering threats

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Sexual assault with a weapon

Unlawful confinement

Resist arrest

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Assault causing bodily harm

Two counts of breach of probation

Stagg was remanded into custody and will attend court again on Monday, Nov. 23.