A 40-year-old man from St. John’s is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 431 near Lomond Campground on Saturday.

Rocky Harbour RCMP received the report of a crash on Route 431 around 2:10 p.m. The Woody Point Volunteer Fire Department and Woody Point Ambulance were on scene when police arrived. A RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and Traffic Services West also responded. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.