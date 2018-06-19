Bay Roberts RCMP are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle crash that happened on the Veterans Memorial Highway this morning.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle crash. The vehicle had been travelling north when it left the road and rolled over.

The 39-year-old female driver was confirmed deceased at the scene. The 37-year-old female passenger was transported to Carbonear Hospital with serious injuries.

The South River Fire Department and an RCMP Traffic Analyst also attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.