Dwyane Ginn, 39 of St. John’s has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a 41-year-old man on Tuesday.

Ginn appeared in court Thursday via phone link from the St. John’s lockup. He was ordered to have no contact with about a dozen people and his case was set over until June 30.

Police were called 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residence on Old Bay Bulls Road in St. John’s. Officers found a man on the property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

Ginn was arrested without incident around 5 p.m. Thursday in downtown St. John’s. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

This RNC continues to investigate the event and asks that anyone with information call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).