Near 6:00 Saturday evening, RNC responded to domestic disturbance call at a home in the centre area of St. John’s. Following investigation, a 39 year old male was apprehended. He faces charges of Unlawful Confinement, Intimidation and Malicious Damage to Property. Before being released by Police, the individual signed an undertaking with the conditions to cease contact with the victim. The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.