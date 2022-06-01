A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash on West Street in St. Anthony Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision shortly before 4 a.m. An SUV left the road, crossed a sidewalk and overturned in a ditch, coming to a rest on Elementary School Road. The driver and lone occupant was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services is attending the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.