A 37-year-old man is dead following a single motor-vehicle collision that happened on Sunday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Rocky Harbour RCMP responded to the collision near the community of Trout River.

A man, who was ejected from the vehicle, died at the scene. The second occupant, a 36-year-old man, was transported to the Bonne Bay Health Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were not wearing seat belts.

The Trout River Fire Department, wardens from Parks Canada, ambulance, RCMP Traffic Services West and the RCMP Senior Collision Analyst also attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.