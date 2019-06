Workplace NL released its annual report on workplace injury rates today.

There were 36 work-related fatalities in 2018, four accidental and 32 due to occupational disease. Almost two-thirds of the occupational disease-related fatalities are due to exposure to harmful substances decades ago in the mining industry.

The lost-time incidence rate due to workplace injury or illness in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018 was 1.6 per 100 workers, up slightly from 1.5 the previous year.