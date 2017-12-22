Police have made an arrest in the Victoria Head homicide investigation.

On Friday afternoon, the RNC’s Major Crime Unit arrested a 35-year-old St. John’s man for the Nov. 11 murder of 36-year-old Victoria Head. The man has been held to appear before a provincial court judge on Saturday. Until criminal charges are sworn to at provincial court, the identity of any accused person cannot be released.

Police say substantial investigative resources have been allocated to this investigation and identifying the person responsible for this homicide has been a top priority for the RNC. Investigators believe that the accused and Victoria Head were known to one another. As this remains an active investigation, few other details can be released at this time.

The RNC offered its sincerest condolences to the Head family.

The investigation is ongoing and officers encourage anyone who has any information that could assist the investigators contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The RNC has established a tip line: 709-729-8800.