A 30-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile got swept up in an avalanche in a back country area known as “Charlie’s Bottom” in western Newfoundland on Sunday.

Multiple snowboarders and snowmobilers were in the area at the time. Corner Brook RCMP were alerted following the avalanche that one man was injured and needed medical assistance.

Snowmobilers brought the injured man out of the area. An ambulance took him to Western Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating and have engaged the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The RCMP urge the public to avoid the area because of risk of more avalanches.