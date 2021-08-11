A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an active shooter situation near the town of Terra Nova last night. Kyle Rideout was set to appear in court in Gander today.

The RCMP say they received a report around 7:40 p.m yesterday evening, of multiple shots fired at an individual on a remote area of the T’railway.

The shooter fled the scene, and Rideout was taken into custody just before midnight in Summerford.

Police issued warnings on social media around 11:00 p.m. last night, warning area residents to shelter in place, lock their doors and stay away from windows.

The RCMP said in a news release today that it was a very fluid situation. In the early stages, there were issues with determining the facts of what happened, compounded by poor cell reception.

Once the information was confirmed, police asked the province’s emergency services division for an “alert-ready” notification, but Rideout was taken into custody before the alert was issued.

Rideout has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.