Hopedale RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man this morning.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., police received a report from an individual in the community who came upon the crash. A man, who was unresponsive, was trapped underneath an ATV on Center Avenue in Hopedale. No one else was located in the area of the crash.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and discovered that the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

This is the second ATV fatality in RCMP NL detachment areas in 2021.

Anyone having any information about the crash is asked to contact Hopedale RCMP at 709-933-3820 or contact Crime Stoppers.