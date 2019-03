On Tuesday March 26th, Deer Lake RCMP along with Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a residence in Deer Lake. Police seized a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash from the home on Airport Avenue. A 29-year old man was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, as well as another charge under the Cannabis Control Act. He was released to appear in court on June 4th.

