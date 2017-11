Around 1:30am on Thursday, RNC Patrol Services observed a suspicious vehicle in the Goulds and attempted a traffic safety stop, but the vehicle sped off. A short time later, police located the vehicle, but the driver had taken off on foot. Canine Services attended the scene and located the 28-year old male suspect. He now faces charges of Dangerous Driving, Flight From Police, and Firearms Offences. He is being held to appear in court.

-Advertisement-