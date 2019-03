Early Wednesday morning, Carmanville RCMP responded to a residential fire in Musgrave Harbour. Once on the scene, police determined that the fire was deliberately set. 28-year old Joshua Ash was arrested and charged with Arson, Uttering Threats Against a Person, and three counts of Uttering Threats Against Property. He appeared in court on Thursday and has been released on conditions until his next scheduled court appearance on May 14th.

-Advertisement-