A 27-year-old man is dead after a serious car crash near Shea Heights on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Blackhead Road around noon. A white 2008 Chevrolet Corvette and was travelling north on Blackhead Road toward Cape Spear before leaving the road. The male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and both the driver and the passenger sustained serious injuries.

The RNC regrets to inform that the 27-year-old male passenger from St. John’s died in hospital Friday morning because of his injuries. The 22-year-old male driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of this collision is under investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed the vehicle driving just prior to the collision or the collision itself to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers web site at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.