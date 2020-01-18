A 26-year-old man from Roaches Line is missing after he tried to walk to a friend’s house during Friday’s blizzard.

Nora Wall posted on Facebook: “Our son Joshua left 12:30 today to walk to a friend’s house through the woods from Roaches Line to Marysvale. His last known location was in an area behind the woods of our home. His snapshot location had a status of “lost” with a battery of 1%. We have no way of contacting him and with the help of our neighbours have been looking for him ever since. We can only get into the woods so far as even with our skidoo’s/quads it is impossible to find him. We have contacted the RCMP and he has not checked into the hospital. Please share this post as his family is worried sick and we are desperately trying to find him.”