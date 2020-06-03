A 26-year-old man is dead after a pickup ruck was found submerged in water in Swift Current.

Clarenville RCMP were called shortly after 9 a.m. They found a Dodge truck upside down and submerged in a small body of water near Seaview Drive.

A tow truck, the Swift Current Fire Department, Fewer’s Ambulance, Burin Peninsula RCMP and an RCMP Senior Collision Analyst, were called to assist at the scene and remove the truck from the water. The lone occupant, a 26-year-old man, was deceased inside the cab of the pickup truck.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation is continuing.