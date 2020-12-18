Police have charged charged 26-year-old Brandon Noftall of Renews with second-degree murder for the death of a 41-year-old man overnight.

Noftall appeared in St. John’s Provincial Court Friday and was remanded into custody with another court appearance scheduled for Dec. 23. The investigation is being led by the RCMP Major Crime Unit, with assistance by the RCMP Ferryland Detachment, Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also engaged.

Residents of Renews can expect to see a police presence in the community in the days to come as the investigation continues.