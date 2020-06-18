A 25-year-old woman is dead after an accident at a popular swimming hole in Flatrock.

Police were called to an incident of a person in distress on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in the area of Hickey’s Lane. Reports indicated a woman had been swimming in the area and needed to be rescued.

The RNC accompanied firefighters and paramedics, who were successful in locating the woman and removing her from the water. The woman was taken to the Health Sciences Centre, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

The RNC sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.