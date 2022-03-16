A 25-year-old-man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened on the Veterans Memorial Highway near Tilton Wednesday.

Bay Roberts RCMP received the report around noon. Police determined the crash happened sometime earlier in the day and had only just been discovered. The driver, who was the only person in the the vehicle, was found deceased and trapped inside.

A Traffic Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.