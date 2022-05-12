Police have charged a Christian Baggs, 25, of Newville with child exploitation offences.

The RCMP-RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation (IICE) Team executed a search warrant at Baggs’ residence after receiving information of online sharing of child pornography. A number of electronic items were seized and sent for forensic analysis. Baggs was charged with transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Baggs was arrested without incident May 5 and was released with conditions designed to protect the general public. He is scheduled to appear in Gander Provincial Court on June 21.