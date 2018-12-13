The Team Gushue Highway extension only opened to the public last Friday, but is already having issues with speeding drivers.

The RNC took to twitter to joke that Santa is making changes to his naughty list after 25 drivers were ticketed for speeding yesterday on the new Team Gushue Highway extension.

We have been speaking to Santa about the 25 drivers who were just caught speeding on the new Team Gushue HY extension this afternoon. He advised he’s making changes to his naughty list. In the meantime, and in the spirit of giving, we handed out 25 speeding tickets #nltraffic. — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) December 12, 2018