Police located a 24 year old with outstanding warrants for his arrest Thursday afternoon at a home on Craigmiller Avenue.

When they arrived the man inside the home refused to come out, police waited peacefully outside the residence for hours.

At around 9:30 pm police entered the home and arrested the man without incident.

Roads in the area were closed, Metrobus was rerouted but police say there was no danger to the public during the stand off.

The 24 year old man was transported to St. John’s City Lock-up to appear in court this morning.