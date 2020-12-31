There has been another fatal ATV accident, the 18th of the year. The most recent is believed to have occurred on a closed section of the railway bed in Conception Bay South last night.

A 23-year-old man was operating a motor-cross type dirt bike around midnight. He was wearing a helmet when he appears to have hit a rock, lost control and crashed. The type of bike the man was riding is not equipped with a headlight.

The trailway is closed because of washouts. The number of ATV fatalities are up this year from 12 in 2019, and 10 in 2018.