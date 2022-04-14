A 22-year-old man is under investigation for fleeing from RCMP in Bay Roberts and ramming into a police vehicle in Whitbourne.

Police were called around 10:20 p.m. Monday after an erratic driver had narrowly missed crashing into several other vehicles. Police found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment, became irate and fled from the traffic stop before officers were able to arrest him. The vehicle did not stop for police and entered a residential area.

In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. RCMP officers from Holyrood and Whitbourne, as well as Police Dog Services, were notified of the incident and continued to search for the vehicle.

A number of reports came in about a vehicle, matching the description of the suspect vehicle, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway. Officers continued to search for the vehicle.

During the early morning hours on Tuesday, police learned that the suspect and his vehicle were in Whitbourne. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop for police, accelerated and rammed a police vehicle that was stopped with its emergency lights activated. The officer was uninjured and the driver was transported to the hospital for an assessment. He is set to appear in court at a later date to face the following criminal charges:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation

Two counts of failing to comply with a release order

The investigation is continuing and other charges are anticipated.