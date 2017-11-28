On Saturday, a 22-year old male was arrested by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of Newfoundland and Labrador with assistance from Gander RCMP in connection with an investigation beginning in September. The accused is charged with making and possessing child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation, and voyeurism. He appeared in court on Monday, with a bail hearing set for Wednesday afternoon. The investigation continues with the help of the RNC Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit. The identity of the male is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim(s).

